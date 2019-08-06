Surprise! Ben Foden marries new girlfriend after two weeks of dating - see photos Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Ben Foden has confirmed his marriage to New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith after two weeks of "seriously" dating. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share pictures from the surprise wedding, Una Healy's ex-husband posted a series of photos from the ceremony which took place on a luxury yacht. "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another," he wrote in the caption.

Explaining why the couple decided to marry so soon, he explained: "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

Ben, who split from The Saturdays singer Una Healy in July 2018 after six years of marriage, explained that his ex-wife gave her full blessing. "The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful ex-wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing," he said. The former couple are parents to seven-year-old daughter Aoife and four-year-old son Tadhg.

Ben was previously married to Una Healy

"Life is short and you only get one and it's worth living," the rugby player added. "Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across - she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her."

Sharing his happiness, Ben continued: "My heart is full and I honestly couldn’t be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead. My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like I feel while I write this caption. I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie’s sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend) #Love."

