Holly Willoughby shares never-before-seen wedding photo

It may be almost 12 years since she tied the knot, but Holly Willoughby hasn’t shared many photos from her wedding day to Dan Baldwin – until now. The This Morning presenter gave fans a glimpse at a special moment from her big day to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

The photo appears to have been taken during the speeches at her wedding breakfast, where an emotional Holly can be seen wiping tears away from her eyes while her dad sits beside her resting his hand on her shoulder.

Holly Willoughby shared a throwback photo from her wedding for Father's Day

"Happy Father’s Day to this sparkly eyed bundle of happiness…love you… always smiling, always laughing, always there… love this photo of us on my wedding day… overwhelmed by the emotion of it all and there you are…" Holly captioned the photo.

Holly married her husband Dan Baldwin on 4 August 2007, with a ceremony at St. Michael’s Church before hosting a wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. The beautiful bride wore a wedding dress she had designed herself before asking a friend to make it for her, which was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail.

Holly rewore her wedding dress for the royal wedding

She admitted that her dress was "filthy" after her big day, and was even a bit ripped, but that didn't stop her from wearing it yet again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

Holly previously revealed there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

