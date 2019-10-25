Ivanka Trump pays tribute to husband Jared Kushner on their 10 year wedding anniversary The mum-of-three shared a photo from their big day

Congratulations to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner! The couple are celebrating 10 years of marriage on 25 October and we couldn't be happier for them. Ivanka paid to tribute to her husband on her Instagram page, sharing two photographs of herself in her bridal gown from their big day in 2009. She wrote: "Looking forward to celebrating 10 amazing years of marriage to my love tomorrow!" We wonder what the pair have planned!

There were many messages for the pair from followers, with one posting: "Happy Anniversary to you and Jared. Congratulations." Another wrote: "Amazing. Cheers to many many more!" One fan said of Ivanka's wedding snap: "Absolutely Classic & Stunning."

The couple married in a Jewish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in America's New Jersey, with 500 family members and friends present. Guests included stars Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman and Barbara Walters, along with Ivanka's famous parents, Ivana and Donald Trump.

Ivanka wowed in a Grace Kelly-inspired Vera Wang wedding gown on the day and it's wonderful to see these photos of her stunning gown once more. The bride wore thousands of dollars of diamonds from her own Ivanka Trump Fine Jewellery Collection - a platinum-diamond hairpiece, platinum mixed-cut clustered diamond earrings and finishing Art Deco link platinum-diamond bracelet.

Since saying 'I do', Ivanka and Jared have welcomed three children, daughter Arabella and sons Theodore and Joseph. The last ten years hasn't been without its challenges though; Ivanka previously revealed she suffered postnatal depression after the birth of each of her children.

These days Ivanka's Instagram page is packed with photos of her busy life – fun family snaps, business engagements and her work with her father at The White House. We wish the pair a very happy anniversary.