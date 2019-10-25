John Torode and Lisa Faulkner marry in star-studded ceremony - all the details The couple met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010

Congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Torode! Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday, it has been confirmed. The couple - who announced their engagement in January - celebrated with their close friends and family at the wedding, where her 13-year-old daughter Billie was her "best woman".

Lisa and John are yet to share any details of their wedding, but guest Charlie Condou - who is best known for playing midwife Marcus Dent in Coronation Street - shared a series of pictures from the glorious day. The wedding reception took place Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. Other guests at the nuptials included Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson, who all recently celebrated with Lisa on her hen weekend.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner got married on Thursday

Meanwhile, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini. Bakery brand Restoration Cake provided the gorgeous marbled wedding cake, which was covered with sugar roses, wildflowers and eucalyptus. The celebrations also featured an incredible oyster bar, a tower of espresso martinis and a photobooth.

Just hours before walking down the aisle, Lisa shared her excitement as she prepared to marry her beau John. Looking ahead to her wedding, the 47-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of herself just moments before getting ready. "Good Morning! Very exciting day today," she gushed in the caption. The couple, who became engaged on Christmas Day last year, have kept details of their wedding underwraps - although, earlier this week, John hinted their nuptials were fast approaching after he bid farewell to his presenting duties on This Morning.

The bride shared this photo ahead of her wedding ceremony

Introducing the cooking segment on Monday, presenter Eamonn Holmes turned to John and said: "This is the week of his nuptials, or soon, well, I don't know when your nuptials are." His wife and co-star Ruth Langsford added: "It's soonish." Eamonn then added: "But it's the last time we'll see you?" To which John replied: "At least for a while, but I'll be back soon, don't worry about that."

The mum-of-one spoke to HELLO! about her wedding planning in July, and revealed she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other". Lisa said: "He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

