The most stunning royal mother-of-the-bride outfits: the fabulous dresses, shoes and hats! Note to self: don't upstage the bride

It's not hard to be the perfect mother-of-the-bride. There's one simple rule you should always follow – never, under any circumstances, upstage the bride. Once that's been committed to memory, your next task is to find a fabulous mother-of-the-bride outfit. After all, you're one of the key players in your daughter's wedding, not to mention the bridal pictures. We've seen some wonderfully elegant MOB ensembles over the years from regal ladies, most recently Princess Michael of Kent's chic lilac outfit at the wedding of her daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor. While Sarah Ferguson dressed in a cheerful, vibrant dress and hat for Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2019. If you're after some style inspiration for your own daughter's wedding, look no further.

Take a look at these stunning royal mother of the bride outfits below...

Sarah Ferguson's mother-of-the-bride outfit

Mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson brought the celebratory feeling to her daughter's big day recently in her elegant green dress by Windsor designer Emma Louise Design. The former wife of Prince Andrew carried a vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch, which coordinated perfectly with the same tan hue in her hat ribbon.

Princess Michael of Kent's mother-of-the-bride outfit

Princess Michael of Kent was one stylish mother of the bride at the wedding of her daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston in May 2019. The royal looked so chic in her lilac outfit, complete with long gloves, matching feathered hat and statement jewellery.

Doria Ragland's mother-of-the-bride outfit

As the only member of the Duchess of Sussex's family to attend her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan's mother looked every inch the part in a mint green Oscar de la Renta suit with matching Stephen Jones hat and heels by Aquazzura.

Queen Silvia's mother-of-the-bride outfit

Perhaps one of the most glamorous MOB outfits we've seen is Queen Silvia of Sweden's, who wore the most stunning blush pink lace gown to the wedding of her daughter, the Crown Princess of Victoria. She of course accessorised with the most jaw-dropping crown, but then, she is the Queen.

Carole Middleton's mother-of-the-bride outfit

Back in 2011 for the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Carole Middleton knew she wouldn't go far wrong with pastel shades, and her classic pale blue Catherine Walker dress and matching coatdress were the perfect mother of the bride outfit for the wedding of the decade. She topped it off with a hat by Jane Corbett.

Duchess of Cornwall's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

Not long after the royal wedding of Kate and William, William's step-mother Camilla Parker-Bowles rose to the occasion for her own daughter's wedding. Wearing a pale green pleated coat dress and matching fascinator, Camilla was a picture of understated elegance for her daughter Laura's wedding to Harry Lopes.

Maria Hellqvist's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's wedding was a glitzy affair, and mum Maria Hellqvist's gown didn't disappoint; a long, lacy gown in what colour, but royal blue of course.

Princess Anne's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

Princess Anne shunned the pale shades we're familiar with the usual mother of the bride outfits and wore a more colourful ensemble for the wedding of her daughter Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall – a pleated coral dress with an off-the-shoulder floral jacket.

Princess Margaret's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

It was a low-key affair for Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones' wedding to Daniel Chatto. Princess Margaret wore the classic mother of the bride uniform; dress, coat and hat in a cornflower blue shade.

Susan Barrantes's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

Maybe Sarah Ferguson will take inspiration from her own mother, who wore a canary yellow skirt suit to her daughter's wedding. The matching hat was offset with pearls to make for one of the boldest royal MOB outfits we've seen to date.

Frances Shand Kydd's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

Princess Diana's mother was known for her impeccable dress sense, and her outfit for her daughter's wedding in 1981 was no exception. That periwinkle blue was a masterpiece, right from her hat down to her hemlines. Added ruffles made it an inspiration for fellow MOB's in the eighties.

The Queen's mother-of-the-bride outfit​​​​​​​

What does the Queen of England wear to her daughter's wedding? A very simple brilliant blue coat dress with diamond-stitching and the most glorious matching hat.