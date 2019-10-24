Lisa Faulkner shares pre-wedding photo as she prepares to marry MasterChef's John Torode The TV couple are getting married on Thursday

Lisa Faulkner has shared her excitement as she prepares to marry MasterChef judge John Torode on Thursday. Looking ahead to her wedding, the 47-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of herself just moments before getting ready. "Good Morning! Very exciting day today," she gushed in the caption. The couple, who became engaged on Christmas Day last year, have kept details of their wedding underwraps - although, earlier this week, John hinted their nuptials were fast approaching after he bid farewell to his presenting duties on This Morning.

Lisa Faulkner shared this photo ahead of her wedding ceremony

Introducing the cooking segment on Monday, presenter Eamonn Holmes turned to John and said: "This is the week of his nuptials, or soon, well, I don't know when your nuptials are." His wife and co-star Ruth Langsford added: "It's soonish." Eamonn then added: "But it's the last time we'll see you?" To which John replied: "At least for a while, but I'll be back soon, don't worry about that."

"Well done, my friend. Congratulations," Eamonn added, to which John replied: "Thank you very much, yes I'm a very lucky man." Meanwhile, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also shared a picture en route to the ceremony, writing: "On our way to a very special occasion @johntorodecooks and @lisafaulknercooks."

In July, the former EastEnders actress spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now.

"We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart." The TV star also revealed that her daughter Billie, 13, will be her "best woman," saying: "She's very excited about it, and about wearing a great dress."

