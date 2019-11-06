Katie Piper shares stunning throwback snap from secret wedding on eighth anniversary The former Strictly star is married to Richard Sutton

Katie Piper celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a beautiful throwback snap from her secret wedding. The TV presenter is married to Richard Sutton and couldn't resist revisiting their big day on social media and paying tribute to her husband. The stunning snap sees Katie wearing her bespoke Kolchagov Barba gown while Richard is in a traditional morning suit. Captioning the picture she said: "Eight years ago you came into my life and changed it as I knew it. Four years ago today we married in secret with friends and family. Lots has happened, many things have changed since we met but we still remain strong. You are also not on IG so this caption is kind of wasted!"

Katie and Richard married in 2015

Katie and Richard met after being introduced by a mutual friend, and tied the knot in November 2015. Richard proposed to the TV presenter in December 2014, nine months after they welcomed their eldest daughter Belle. The couple’s second daughter Penelope was born in December 2017.

Katie and Richard share two children

Although Katie and her partner prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the loving wife previously opened up about their wedding day. "I'm the only person in my family who works in the TV industry and it was hard to explain to relatives, 'Please don't write about it on Facebook'," she told the Sunday People in 2016. "It was also hard on some of the people who provided services for the wedding as, understandably, they wanted to put it on their websites."

She added: "We had to cancel it a couple of times because I was ill. But we shared it with our close family and friends, so everyone who knows us got to experience it. The whole chapter of getting married and having a baby was something I had hoped for – but I knew it was a luxury and it doesn't happen to everybody. I felt even more joyful because I wasn't sure if it was something I'd be privileged enough to experience."

