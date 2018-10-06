Who is Strictly star Katie Piper's husband? Everything you need to know The couple have been married since 2015

Katie Piper is one of this year's stars of Strictly Come Dancing. After suffering a devastating acid attack at the age of 24, the TV presenter has managed to rebuild her life in one of the most inspiring ways. She is now a doting mother to two young daughters, and is happily married to carpenter and builder Richard James Sutton. The couple have been together since 2013 after they were set up by a mutual friend, and a year later Richard popped the question before tying the knot in November 2015.

Speaking about the early days of their relationship, Katie previously told MailOnline: "James was chatty, witty and looked me squarely in the eye. He never once mentioned my burns, and because he didn't, I didn't either." She added: "He didn't even stare at them, so I didn't feel self-conscious. He had me relaxed and buzzing with confidence." Nine months after they welcomed their first daughter Belle, Richard proposed to the TV presenter in December 2014. "It was quite a surprise actually, we got engaged a couple of weeks before Christmas so it was a really nice end to a year in my life I never thought I'd be lucky enough to experience so yes, I feel really privileged and lucky," gushed Katie.

Katie Piper has been married to Richard since 2015

Although Katie and her partner prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the loving wife previously opened up about their wedding day. "I'm the only person in my family who works in the TV industry and it was hard to explain to relatives, 'Please don't write about it on Facebook'," she told the Sunday People in 2016. "It was also hard on some of the people who provided services for the wedding as, understandably, they wanted to put it on their websites."

Last year, Katie opened up about her happy marriage. Speaking to MailOnline at the Ideal Home Show at Olympia London, Katie confessed it was down to putting on weight. Dressed in her bridal gown, she explained: "I thought, 'It will be fine, it'll look great for this show.' But I went to put it on last night and it didn't really do up. My husband was trying to do it up last night and he said, 'This is the sign of a happy marriage, you've put on weight, that's a good thing.'"

Meanwhile, it's coming up to a year since Katie and Richard welcomed their second daughter, Penelope. The proud mum introduced her adorable baby to HELLO! a few weeks after giving birth. In an exclusive interview, the philanthropist spoke about her "angel" daughter, who has completed her family. "Belle is such a great little helper, bringing me nappies and asking lots of questions," said Katie. "I feel completely fulfilled having our two girls and think they're enough."

Speaking about her precious family time, Katie also told HELLO!: "I think the loveliest time in our house is probably a Sunday, because usually I don't work, my husband doesn't work, Belle's at home and we're all together enjoying each other's company. But it's not necessarily the quietest time. I think the quietest time would be on a Sunday, once she's had her bath and gone to bed and it's grown up time."

