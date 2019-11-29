Just weeks after announcing his engagement, James Middleton has revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine." The Duchess of Cambridge's brother proposed to the French financier last month after a year of dating.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet got engaged last month

James, 32, and Alizee share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them, having met when Alizee greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club last year. The entrepreneur also revealed that their dogs will play a key role in their wedding, saying: "I still don't know which one, but they will be one of the keys of that day."

He went on to speak about attending sister Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011, as well as taking Alizee to Lady Gabriella Windsor's nuptials in May - a clear indication that their relationship was becoming serious. "It's like any other," he confessed. "They are just people who celebrate their love. That presents its vows to love and respect and be faithful. A small wedding or a royal wedding, a wedding is a wedding."

Earlier this month, James posted his first family picture with his fiancée and four of their dogs. In the caption, the businessman touched upon his happiness as he thanked his followers for their support after opening up about his battle with depression. "Today I wanted to say thank you," he wrote. "Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression."

"It would be a full-time job to reply to each person, but know I'm truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me," he added. The lovely photo saw the lovebirds sat in the great outdoors with their pooches, whilst grinning widely. "In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo," he said referring to the photo. "Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness - today I don't have to pretend to smile."

Despite finding joy with Alizee, James went on to confess that his struggle with depression is an ongoing issue and has urged people not to suffer in silence. "I am not cured from depression - I don't think there is one," he wrote. "However I have learnt tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said, 'Life is about the journey, not the destination.'"

