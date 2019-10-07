James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's wedding: Who will be their pageboys and bridesmaids? Could the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's kids have a starring role?

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton had plenty to celebrate as he got engaged to French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet last week, confirming the news on Instagram with a sweet post.

While the couple are yet to set a date, we at HELLO! love a good "royal" wedding and it's always a chance for us to see some of the younger members of the royal family. When Kate's sister Pippa Middleton married hedge fund manager James Matthews in Berkshire in May 2017, Prince George and Princess Charlotte almost stole the limelight from the bride and groom with their cute outfits.

READ: Princess Beatrice's new fiancé is one of the first to congratulate James Middleton on his engagement

Here's who could have starring roles on James and Alizee's big day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

George and Charlotte at Pippa's wedding in 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children are well practised when it comes to being pageboy and bridesmaid, but will we see one-year-old Louis make his debut at James and Alizee's wedding? Mum Kate was in charge of the young bridal party at her sister Pippa's wedding in May 2017.

Arthur Matthews

James and Pippa became parents last October

James' sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed Arthur Michael William Matthews on 15 October 2018 and the tot has been kept out of the public spotlight since his birth. Proud mum Pippa recently revealed that she takes 11-month-old Arthur to her local baby gym in her Waitrose Weekend magazine column. Could we get the first glimpse of him at James and Alizee's wedding?

MORE: Kate Middleton’s brother James confirms engagement to Alizee Thevenet – see photo of the ring

Theodore Matthews

Spencer and Vogue's son Theodore

The one-year-old is the son of Vogue Williams and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews (James Matthews' younger brother) but given how close the group are, Theodore could play a role in the bridal party. James, Alizee, Vogue and Spencer were spotted jogging on a beach in the Caribbean during an extended family holiday with the Middletons in January this year. James was also named as Theodore's godfather at his christening in June.

Archie Harrison

Archie with Harry and Meghan in Africa

Prince Harry attended Pippa's wedding in 2017 and brought then-girlfriend Meghan Markle to the evening reception. While their son Archie doesn't turn one until next May, could the royal tot be given a little role at James and Alizee's wedding?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.