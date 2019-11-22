James Middleton reveals the one sweet request he always has for interviews James has attended therapy with his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton

James Middleton took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he won't agree to be interviewed unless he can bring one of his beloved dogs along. The 32-year-old continued that without his pets, he wouldn't have the courage to speak openly about his experience with depression, and added that they give him courage. Alongside the message, James shared a series of photos from his latest shoot with Vanity Fair Spain, and his adorable dogs almost stole the show!

His full message read: "Every interview I agree to my one request is to bring a dog or 2 or 3,4,5 – they give me the courage to speak openly, freely and without fear of judgment especially when I talk about my experience with depression. Every 40 seconds someone takes their own life because of depression. This statistic scares me. It’s a big factor in why I talk openly about depression and will continue to do so. Ella and Mabel accompanied me on a wonderful day out with @vanityfairspain – thank you for translating my words so carefully."

James shared the news on Instagram

James' fans were quick to commend him for being so frank, and of course many couldn't resist pointing out how sweet Ella and Mabel are. One follower replied: "Important message well delivered. Thank you for raising this issue, it really helps." Another noted: "Wow, absolutely beautiful pups!"

James often brings his dogs to public events

Many more added that they could relate to the message and that nothing was quite as therapeutic as owning a pet dog. In one sweet message, an Instagram user explained: "Thank you James for your courage in speaking out and bringing awareness to mental health. Dogs are so unbelievably therapeutic and such great companions to those suffering. My golden 'Buddy' is truly my best friend and keeps me going. Take care."

