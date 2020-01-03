Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday in the most romantic setting. The One Show host and her husband escaped to the coast for a New Year break with their two young sons, Ted and Kit, and Alex shared a rare loved-up snap in honour of their special day.

"Happy anniversary to us," Alex captioned a photo of herself and Charlie together on the beach, wrapped up in waterproof jackets and a woolly hat. The mum-of-two received congratulatory messages from friends including Stacey Dooley and Ore Oduba, who wrote: "Loadsa love you two!! Happy Anniversary Al xxx".

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary

The couple have been staying in an idyllic cabin in the woods during their staycation, where they have been snuggling up in front of a log fire and reading. "Resolutions for 2020: Print more photos. Read more books. Here's the first," Alex wrote alongside a photo of her first book, Dawn O'Porter's novel So Lucky.

GALLERY: 50 of the most memorable HELLO! weddings of the past decade

Alex married Charlie in Cardiff Castle on New Year's Eve in 2015, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The couple hosted their wedding ceremony in the castle’s stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft, followed by a reception in the 18th-century library and dining room. The wedding breakfast was held in the magnificent Banqueting Hall, where guests tucked into a three-course menu that included Welsh lamb shoulder braised with sweet sherry and rosemary, and Cotswold roast chicken with lemon and thyme.

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!

Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling." In his wedding speech, the groom added: "I love her inner strength and determination, I love that she thinks she's the funniest person in the world. She is kind and caring and not afraid to speak her mind and I love that she's fiercely proud of her Welsh roots."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.