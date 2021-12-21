James Middleton, Paris Hilton & more stunning HELLO! celebrity wedding exclusives of 2021 Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at these celebrity weddings

Weddings have been hugely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and while couples were largely forced to put their plans on hold in 2020, it was wonderful to see celebrations make a welcome return over the past 12 months – even if they may have looked a little different to what we're used to.

From intimate, socially-distanced ceremonies to huge celebrations of love after restrictions eased, we've seen it all this year, and have been privileged to share the nuptials of some of our favourite celebrities exclusively in HELLO! magazine. As 2021 draws to a close, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable celebrity weddings of the year, as seen exclusively in HELLO!...

Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton's intimate London wedding

Binky Felstead and Max Darnton are planning another wedding celebration in 2022 (Photography by Roberta Facchini.)

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead married Max Fredrik Darnton in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July, just seven weeks after the birth of their son Wolfie. The couple were joined by close family and friends for their nuptials, ahead of a bigger wedding celebration in Corfu in summer 2022.

Looking ahead to next summer's celebrations in Corfu, Max told HELLO!: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

Sophie Anderton and Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill's romantic country wedding

Sophie Anderton had previously postponed her wedding three times

Supermodel Sophie Anderton and Count Kazimierz 'Kaz' Balinski-Jundzill shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! after their romantic country nuptials in Ireland in August. The couple had previously postponed the wedding three times due to the pandemic and family illness, and are planning to host a second celebration party next year for those who were unable to attend.

"It was the happiest day of my life," Sophie told HELLO!. "I never thought marriage was on the cards for me – in fact my nickname was the runaway bride - but Kaz kept telling me it would suit me, and he was right."

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons' beautiful big day in Cheshire

Rebecca Adlington married Andy Parsons in August

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington married Andy Parsons on Saturday 28 August at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall, with the couple sharing exclusive photographs and details from the big day with HELLO!.

"The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day," Rebecca said of the wedding.

After exchanging their own vows, the couple partied the night away at a reception for 80 guests, who included Team GB swimming coach Bill Furniss, former competitive swimmers Steve Parry, Caitlin McClatchley and Fran Halsall, and Fran's husband, former England rugby league player Jon Wilkin.

Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's stunning Spanish wedding

Jessica Wright hosted a magnificent wedding in Majorca

A castle in Majorca served as the stunning setting for Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's wedding in September, which they shared with HELLO! magazine. The couple's big day included three incredible gowns, 12 bridesmaids, a magnificent church ceremony and a grand banquet, where Jessica's brother Mark Wright had a special role as master of ceremonies.

"I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling," said newlywed Jess who wore a spectacular Milla Nova gown, with tiara and flowing veil.

Of what the day meant to the couple, the bride told HELLO!: "Our families have now become one big family. To give them a day like that meant the world to us. Despite all the odds after the past year and travel restrictions and people's fears, all those people we love came together for us."

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's beautiful wedding on the Côte d’Azur

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended James Middleton's wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton finally tied the knot with his fiancée Alizée Thevenet in September, after postponing their big day twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

James and Alizée said 'I do' at the town hall in front of close friends and family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace.

Sharing photos from their big day with HELLO!, the bride revealed her wedding dress actually belonged to James' mum, Carole Middleton. "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained.

Sabrina Percy and Phineas Page's sentimental London ceremony

Sabrina Percy and Phineas Page tied the knot in London

Sabrina Percy, a relative of the 12th Duke of Northumberland, married her fiancé Phineas Page in a beautiful ceremony in London’s Chelsea Old Church in September, and shared photos from their big day exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

"It was the happiest, most exciting day of our lives," said Sabrina, sharing how she had added a sentimental touch to her bridal attire with some family heirlooms – a diamond bracelet gifted from the Duke of Wellington and passed down through the generations to her father Richard, and diamond and aquamarine earrings, given to Sabrina’s mother Deborah by her step-grandfather, the Marquess of Bute.

"My jewellery provided the traditional old, new, borrowed and blue element of my bridal attire, and when I set out wearing it in my dress, I felt very calm," the psychological life coach told HELLO!.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's star-studded LA nuptials

Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum was a star-studded affair

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! in November, and it was certainly a celebration to remember. The nuptials featured four beautiful wedding gowns, a star-studded guest list, and performances from Demi Lovato and Paula Abdul.

"Paris was absolutely over the moon," one wedding guest told HELLO! "She said: 'It was the best day of my life. I never imagined I could be this happy! I feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world!'"

Jane Seymour's son Kris Keach and bride Miso's magnificent Malibu wedding

Jane Seymour hosted her son's wedding in her garden

Actress Jane Seymour hosted the wedding of her son Kris Keach and his bride Miso in the garden of her incredible Malibu estate. Sharing exclusive photos from the big day with HELLO! magazine, the actress said: "It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had travelled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever."

