Emily Blunt reveals her one regret from her wedding to John Krasinski

They're set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in July, but Emily Blunt has admitted there is still one big thing she regrets from her big day with John Krasinski – her fake tan! The Quiet Place actress shared the details of her beauty blunder during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, and said it looked "terrible".

"I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I think – I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colour," Emily said, adding that she had applied the tan herself.

"It was a do-it-yourself – why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan – wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible," she said.

Emily and John got engaged in 2009, and The Office US star has previously revealed his proposal was very emotional. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the time, John said: "She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. But it was great. At the end of the day, she said yes which is great. It's a big part of the whole thing."

The couple married on 10 July 2010 in an intimate ceremony at George Clooney's home in Lake Como, Italy. They have since welcomed their two children; Hazel and Violet.

Emily and John have been busy promoting their new film, A Quiet Place Part II, but on Thursday it was announced that the release date of the movie had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was due to be released on 20 March 2020 in the UK, but taking to Twitter, John explained how he didn't feel the timing was appropriate.

