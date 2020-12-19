Goldie Hawn moves into Amy Schumer's home - but it's not what you think The pair starred together in the movie Snatched

First castmates, now roommates? Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer are now living under one roof but it's not the Goldie Hawn, 75, we all know and love.

The actress and comedian, 39, delighted fans when she shared a post on Instagram welcoming a new family member into her home… Goldie Hawn, the goldfish!

Amy bought two fish for her family and introduced them on social media. "Big news," she wrote. "@goldiehawn and @captainsandrayawn."

Goldie then responded to the post with a cute message: "The only thing wrong with me being in your tank is that I can"t snuggle you!!!!" she joked.

The pair starred in the 2017 movie Snatched together and have clearly maintained a friendship ever since.

Amy's fish are the latest addition to her little family.

The star is married to Chris Fischer and they have a 19-month-old son, Gene.

Amy recently revealed they don't have plans for any more children.

Goldie and Amy bonded while making the film Snatch

During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist she said: "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

The couple went through IVF to have their little boy and Amy admitted it was very difficult for her.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," she says. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

The real Goldie Hawn lives with her partner Kurt Russell

She is loving being a mother though and regularly shares funny videos from her home with her son.

"Life is so much more beautiful," she said of motherhood. "He's the best thing in my life."

A passion for family is something both Goldie and Amy share.

Goldie - who is about to become a grandmother for the seventh time - told Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

