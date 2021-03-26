Amy Schumer shares wonderful video of dad crying as he meets Goldie Hawn Get the tissues ready

Get the tissues ready because Amy Schumer has shared an emotional video of her dad, a Goldie Hawn superfan, meeting the actress for the first time.

The video was posted on Instagram, and as Amy tells her father what is about to happen he bursts into tears and Amy says "why are you crying?" to which he jokes "the weather."

"You've got to play it cool," says Amy but Gordon replies: "I can't play it," - and when Goldie, 75, arrives there are more tears as the Oscar winning actress admits she is "getting emotional too."

Amy's father has suffered from multiple sclerosis since the actress was 12 years old, and he lives in an assisted living facility.

It is not clear when the video was shot but Amy and Goldie starred together in the 2017 film Snatched.

In the video, they reveal that Gordon and Goldie had previously spoken by FaceTime but this was the first chance for them to meet in person.

Amy's dad was diagnosed with MS when she was 12

"Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around,” Amy said in 2015. "And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it."

"In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works,” the comedian told Barbara Walters.

"He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing.”

Amy welcomed her son Gene in May 2019

Amy recently reunited with her father for the first time in a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking her 22-month-old son Gene to see his grandfather.

She wed Chris Fischer in 2018 in a secret ceremony in Malibu; the couple said "I do" at a jaw-dropping private home in California that is reported by The Blast to be worth $23million, with an infinity pool and mind-blowing views.

Chris is an award-winning chef, and the couple met originally because he is the brother of Amy's assistant Molly.