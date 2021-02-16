Amy Schumer shares unseen video of secret wedding at $23million mansion Amy and Chris Fischer got married in 2018

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer got married in 2018 in a secret ceremony in Malibu, and to celebrate their third anniversary, Amy shared a montage of wedding clips for her fans to see behind the scenes of the day.

The couple said "I do" at a jaw-dropping private home in California that is reported by The Blast to be worth $23million, with an infinity pool and mind-blowing views.

The scenic setting was clear in the star's video, and the collection of beautiful moments included the happy couple posing with the stretching seascape behind them and Amy twirling around in her stunning bridal gown with her photographer capturing shots.

WATCH: Amy Schumer shares unseen clips from her secret wedding

The social media post also revealed that her bridesmaids wore pink lace gowns and had flower crowns, and they even posed for photographs cuddling puppies (cute!).

Amy captioned the video: "Thanks for making this my phone," alluding to the fact her iPhone had automatically collated the images and clips from the special day in a handy video format.

The couple planned their wedding in a matter of days

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Amy got frank about her very quick wedding planning. She revealed that she took just four days to plan the wedding, including picking out a dress and choosing the song Rainbow Connection for her walk down the aisle. The invites for guests came in the form of a text and read: "I’m getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come."

Luckily, celebrity pals such as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence happened to be available at such short notice and were able to attend the special day which took place on 13 February 2018.

Amy and Chris welcomed baby Gene David in 2019

Chris is an award-winning chef, and the couple met originally because he is the brother of Amy's assistant Molly. They welcomed their first child together, Gene David, in May 2019.

