Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and girlfriend Madeleine Costigan have exclusively shared their wedding album with HELLO! magazine. The ex-Dancing on Ice star and events planner Madeleine tied the knot at Charlton Hall in Northumberland watched by celebrity friends and with their children as attendants. Coronation Street star and Ryan's fellow Dancing on Ice celebrity skater Jane Danson and her husband, former Hollyoaks actor Robert Beck, were among the famous guests, who also included cricket stars Liam Plunkett, Alex Tudor and Ryan's best man James Middlebrook and usher David Bates.

WATCH: Robbie Williams sends best wishes to groom Ryan Sidebottom

"It was such a special day for both of us – the most amazing day from start to finish," Ryan says about the big day, which included neon lights, spray-painted flamingos, a life-size zebra and a cameo appearance from Robbie Williams. Ryan even showcased his new dance skills and took to the floor with his bride for an impressive choreographed routine. Madeleine adds: "The venue was inspired by Alice in Wonderland. We're full of fun and a little bit crazy. We're those embarrassing parents."

In a double celebration for the family, the wedding day was also Madeleine's 40th birthday. "That made it even more special," the bride, who wore a beautiful full-length white gown by Savin from Y.A.P bridal said. "And it means Ryan will never forget our wedding anniversary."

Ryan and Madeleine tied the knot at Charlton Hall in Northumberland

The couple also reveal details of a surprise sprung on Ryan during the reception – a video montage of messages from celebrity friends including Robbie Williams, Alan Shearer, Phil Tufnell, Kevin Keegan, Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy and Leigh Francis.

The coronavirus crisis meant the couple had to cancel their honeymoon in Marrakech, as well as a summer cruise. But they are relieved that the wedding – which took place just days after people were advised to avoid large gatherings – was able to go ahead. "We feel so lucky that we were able to celebrate our wedding in the way we'd planned. It was such a wonderful day." says Ryan. "We really feel for the people who have had to postpone. But there is a bigger picture. People's health is more important than anything."

