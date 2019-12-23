Look back on Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley's stunning wedding day The former Coronation Street actress shared her day exclusively with HELLO!

Former Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley often shares sweet tributes to her photographer husband Tom Pitfield, and even recently admitted that she didn’t have any nerves for their first dance on their wedding day. The actress married her husband at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in 2016, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Let's take a look back on the couple’s beautiful big day!

The bride, who wore a stunning bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown, said the day went absolutely perfectly. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

Catherine said that the day was a "dream come true"

"The night before I was so excited that I could hardly sleep for thinking about it, and when I walked in, the sight before me blew me away. It was picture perfect. There were scented candles and beautiful flowers – and most importantly of all, there was Tom," she said.

The groom said he was overcome with emotion when he saw his bride for the first time. "She looked so beautiful," Tom, who has a son Alfie with Catherine, said. "This lady changed my life the moment she walked into it. She is the most caring and beautiful woman I've ever met."

Catherine and Tom shared their wedding day with HELLO!

Stars who attended the wedding included Coronation Street stars Jane Danson, Samia Ghadie, Brooke Vincent, Jennie McAlpine, Ryan Thomas and Jack P Shepherd. At the reception, where Catherine changed into a bespoke halter-neck ivory silk gown by Mark Melia, former X Factor winner Shayne Ward, Catherine's on-screen love, sang Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle – a song about a father's love for his little girl who is about to get married – at the personal request of the bride.

Shayne, who received a standing ovation, told HELLO!: "Cath asked me to sing it for her only a few weeks ago. I'm so happy and honoured I was able to do it for her."

