Exclusive: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share stunning pictures from second wedding Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' first wedding took place in 2018

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have tied the knot for a second time in order to have a big party with their celebrity friends including Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor - and they have exclusively shared their wedding album with HELLO!.

Vogue was stunning in a Kate Halfpenny creation; a jumpsuit with an exquisite overlay skirt which her groom, former Celebrity Masterchef star Spencer, saw for the first time on their big day, which was held at Westminster Boating Base on the banks of the River Thames. "As soon as I laid eyes on Vogue in her bridal outfit I thought, 'Lucky me'. I've always known that I make ok decisions but that confirmed it," said Spencer.

The couple had asked their close friend and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing to take on officiating duties on the big day. Whilst he has not been ordained - which doesn't matter, since they are already legally wed - they thought it would be a fun twist on proceedings.

"He was so funny, he just made the whole thing hilarious - but he was sweet too, he said such lovely things about us and he knows us both so well, so it worked out perfectly," said Vogue. The wedding came after Jamie was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to an injury, and later on in the evening the guests had fun doing the limbo underneath his crutch.

Vogue and Spencer originally tied the knot in a secret loch-side ceremony at Spencer's family's Glenn Affric Estate in Scotland in the summer of 2018, in front of close family including James and Pippa Middleton, the wife of Spencer's brother. This second wedding will be the culmination of their new reality series Vogue, Spencer and Wedding Two which will screen on E4 in October.

And this time around there was a little person who was very much at the heart of the day; their adorable son Theodore.

"He only made a fleeting appearance," explains his 33-year-old mum. "He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it… So I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that."

Adds Spencer: "It was so great for him to be a part of his mummy and daddy getting hitched, and we will be able to show him the photos when he gets older."

Officially a year and three months into married life, with one child and two weddings under their belts, the couple are happier than ever. "We get on so well, laugh all the time, and just don't bicker. I feel like I have married my best friend – twice," smiles Spencer. "If I could marry Vogue every year, I would, but two weddings will do. I think we are probably done now!"

There's no denying that it has been an incredible 12 months for the couple; in June, Vogue and Spencer celebrated their little Theodore's christening. The celebration was private, though it's thought that they may have returned to the same Scottish location as their wedding for the special ceremony, after holding a naming ceremony for their little boy in 2018. Sharing a gorgeous photo cuddling her son, Vogue wrote on Instagram: "After an amazing naming ceremony with our friends last year we christened Theodore last weekend with all of our family... Thank you for making his beautiful gown @paulcostelloeofficial."

Just weeks before their second wedding, the pair marked Theodore's first birthday in style. The proud mum said that welcoming their baby boy was "the greatest thing" to ever happen to herself and Spencer in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos of the birthday boy, who looked adorable in a white outfit embroidered with beefeaters, and a party hat, Vogue wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful Theodore! How has it been a year already? Becoming parents has been the greatest thing that has ever happened to @spencermatthews and I. 365 days of endless love, lots of sleepless nights and all fun! It took T a while to like the hats as shown in the last picture."

Vogue and Spencer’s son was born on 5 September 2018, and they introduced him to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. "We are bursting with love," new mum Vogue said in September 2018. "It is almost hard to remember our life before Theodore. I honestly feel like he has been here forever. He has just slotted into our lives perfectly."

