Amir Khan to donate his £5million wedding venue to the NHS during coronavirus The boxer is offering to loan the building to facilitate hospital beds

Amir Khan has offered to loan his £5million venue, intended to be used for weddings when it was set to open in August, to the NHS to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxing champion bought the building in Bolton seven years ago and has been transforming it into a wedding mall, complete with a venue, shisha bars and retail outlets. Now, he is offering up the space to facilitate hospital beds.

Amir has been renovating the property since 2013

"I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time," he tweeted. "I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSUK to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe."

Currently, the country has found space for an additional 33,000 hospital beds since the coronavirus pandemic began, thanks to makeshift wards in old clinic spaces, offices and surgical theatres.

The royal family have also been working to support the emergency services. The Queen enlisted the help of the Armed Forces to build the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, which will open this week in the ExCel convention centre with space for 4000 coronavirus patients.

Thank you to all those working hard to complete @NightingaleLDN Hospital, which will open this week to support patients with coronavirus. https://t.co/VEh58FMAGJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 1, 2020

The monarch shared a message via Twitter: "Thank you to all those working hard to complete @NightingaleLDN Hospital, which will open this week to support patients with coronavirus."

Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, have also reportedly been delivering care packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith Hospital. Along with the help of Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, they delivered essentials for frontline staff including toothpaste, soap and hand wash.

Sarah has also teamed up with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, who are donating sweet treats to the NHS for every item bought. "This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @NHSEnglandLDN workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website," she wrote on Instagram.

