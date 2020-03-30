6 Romantic proposals that prove true love exists in the midst of a pandemic

Love in the time of coronavirus is a beautiful thing. From a romantic at-home treasure hunt proposal on TikTok, to the couple who pop the question at the checkout of their local Iceland Foods store, discover the most romantic coronavirus pandemic proposals that will leave you saying ‘awww’!

An Iceland-inspired proposal

One man wanted to pop the question to his loved one in the picturesque country of Iceland, but when the couple’s holiday got cancelled because of coronavirus, he settled for the next best thing… a trip to Tonbridge Iceland store in Kent!

A TikTok treasure hunt proposal

Blogger Lottie Lamour proposed to her girlfriend during COVID-10 by setting up a thoughtful treasure hunt in their home. The treasure hunt featured romantic love letters hidden throughout their home, ending in a surprise proposal featuring a beautiful gemstone engagement ring. How sweet is that!

A global pandemic proposal

Award-winning TV writer Hannah George recently took to Twitter to share her engagement to actor Toby Williams, describing that the happy news was first shared with their dog, Zappa before anyone else in their family!

A sporty ‘I said yes!’

Sports broadcasters Nikko Ramos and Bea Fabregas got engaged at home amid lockdown. The couple announced the news on Instagram with videos and photos of their big life event. Nikki wrote: “Today I asked her if she would be interested in becoming my wife. She said yes. God is great. 60. Carpe diem. Wash your hands. Good health and love to you all!"

Cementing the engagement

Comedian Angela Barnes announced her engagement on Twitter, explaining the significance of a concrete engagement ring ‘cementing’ her relationship.

She wrote, "I guess I’m going to be spending my social isolation planning a mother of a wedding then! And yes, that is a concrete ring because I don't do dainty but I do bloody love concrete... (something here about cementing a relationship). Bit of happy news amongst the madness eh?"

An Instagram influencer proposal

Taking to Instagram to show off her new ring, influencer Emily Clarkson shared the news of her engagement to partner Alex Andrew. The post, which showcases her beautiful three-stone ring, has over 23,000 likes and counting!

Coronavirus engagement tips

Land the proposal of your dreams during COVID-19 with these exclusive tips from David Allen, engagement ring expert from Purely Diamonds.

Go virtual

We’re all used to using Skype, FaceTime and HouseParty to feel close to our loved ones when we can’t physically be near them at the moment, so why not use this technology to live stream your proposal? Have your laptop or phone set up and invite all of your family to join the call before you pop the question - this way you can record the special moment, too!

Pop the question during a pub quiz

If you and your friends are playing virtual pub quizzes online to pass the time, then this might be a way to incorporate your friends and family into your proposal. It might be a covert operation to ensure that you’re the one asking the big question to your partner, but with some planning and preparation, you’ll have a unique at-home proposal that also includes your loved ones.

Make your furry friend the star of the show

If you and your partner share a pet, then including them in your proposal is a great idea. You could order a collar ID tag that says ‘Will you marry me?’, or even attach the ring to their collar depending on how well trained your furry friend is!

Breakfast in bed

As we’re all spending more time at home, breakfast in bed could be the perfect way to pop the question. Treat them to their favourite breakfast food and place the engagement ring hidden on the tray. However, if you’re proposing early in the morning, make sure to have the rest of the day planned taking into consideration how they would like to spend their perfect day. From watching their favourite film to cooking a meal together, decide ahead of time how to turn breakfast in bed into a day-long event filled with love and happy memories.

Wash your hands

Remember to wash your hands before popping the questions, spread the love not the coronavirus!

