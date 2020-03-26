Pixie Lott teams up with HELLO! for a musical thank you to NHS workers amid coronavirus crisis The concert will take place shortly before #ClapForOurCarers

NHS workers are nothing if not a testament to the stoic nature of Britain. Between working unfathomable shifts and putting their own lives at risk to save others, they are fighting tirelessly in a battle against coronavirus. Now, it's time to show our appreciation. Pixie Lott has joined forces with HELLO! magazine to send a special thank you with a one-off performance on HELLO!'s IGTV at 7.30pm tonight. The 29-year-old pop star will be joined by her guitarist, Sandy Buglass, to sing a couple of her favourite songs for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. And at 8pm, the nation will then come together to join in the #ClapForOurCarers in honour of NHS workers. As we prepare to take to our balconies and gardens to show them how grateful we are for their work, here's a lowdown on all the ways we can help.

SEE: 9 charities you can support during coronavirus and how you can help

Pixie Lott will host a one-off performance with her guitarist on HELLO!'s IGTV

Show your respect

Following Pixie's performance, come together to give a round of applause for our NHS heroes as part of #ClapForOurCarers at 8pm tonight. Clap from your balconies, your gardens, your front doors, your windows – just make sure you stay home. It might not seem like much, but one of the most powerful things we can do right now is say thank you.

Let Pixie lead you into tonight's #ClapForOurCarers

Stay at home

The NHS is significantly understaffed and, as the number of cases rise, resources to treat them are running low. Social distancing is proven to delay the spread of coronavirus which, in turn, will relieve pressure on the NHS. This is why staff are reinforcing the importance of staying at home. In a post that went viral on Twitter, doctors stood with a sign that read: "We stay here for you, please stay at home for us."

Stop panic-buying food

When faced with the idea of death, people make impulsive decisions. It's natural to want to protect yourselves, but unnecessarily stockpiling food can have a serious impact on others. Elderly people may not be able to buy what they need and may become unwell, thus adding to the pressure of the NHS, while NHS workers themselves may struggle to source food due to unsociable working hours and the inability to shop as often as everyone else. Take what you need.

SEE: 6 meal delivery services to order for someone who needs it

Volunteer to transport NHS patients

The government has officially launched the NHS Volunteer Army, calling for up to 250,000 volunteers to help people amid coronavirus. One of the tasks is so transport patients to and from NHS sites to home when needed.

Volunteer to shop and deliver supplies to anyone who is self-isolating

Another task within the NHS Volunteer Army is to buy and deliver food, medication or other essentials to anyone who has been ordered to self-isolate.

Volunteer to transport medication and supplies

There is understandably a high demand for medication and supplies at the moment, and volunteers within the NHS Volunteer Army may also be required to transport medication and/or equipment between hospitals, doctor surgeries and pharmacies.

Volunteer to check in and chat on anyone who is lonely

Self-isolation can have a serious impact on your mental wellbeing, but a short telephone chat is proven to alleviate anxiety. The NHS Volunteer Army is enlisting people to check in on anyone who is feeling lonely due to isolation.

Offer relief via your business

From bridal designer Pronovias donating free wedding gowns to Pret A Manger offering 50 per cent off everything for NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis, companies are recognising the sacrifices NHS workers are making and giving back where they can. Make a small gesture within your own business: could you offer NHS-only shopping hours? Could you offer a free parking space outside of your offices if they're near to a hospital? Every little helps.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.