Loose Women's Jane Moore shares never-before-seen wedding photo on 18th anniversary Sir Elton John was best man at Jane and her husband Gary Farrow's wedding

Jane Moore celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from her big day with Gary Farrow. The Loose Women panellist married at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, with a star-studded guest list that included Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor and Frank Skinner, while Sir Elton John was Gary's best man.

A new photo posted on Instagram has offered a glimpse at her wedding dress, which featured a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. The journalist wore a fine chain necklace, and appeared to have a headband or tiara on the top of her sleek bob.

Jane Moore shared a photo from her wedding day with Gary Farrow

"Happy 18th anniversary (May the 4th be with you) to 'The Bloke' who, as ever, has excelled in his effort to follow the traditional present-giving suggestion (see next photo) for the year in question; in this case porcelain. Who says romance is dead?" Jane explained, before sharing a look at the anniversary gift she received from her husband – a photo of a toilet signed: "Jane. Happy Anniversary – 18 years. Porcelain. G x."

The mum-of-two went on to reveal the quirky wedding anniversary gift one of her friends had revealed, telling her followers: "A friend was celebrating her first anniversary (cotton) and her husband got her a signed photo of Dot Cotton! What's the quirkiest anniversary present you've ever had?"

The Loose Women star revealed the anniversary gift her husband bought her

Jane was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and co-stars including Jeremy Clarkson and Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "Happy Anniversary love birds!" Others commented on both Jane's wedding photo and her gift, with one writing: "You've not changed a bit still gorgeous." Another joked: "What a loo-vely present. At least he remembered. Happy Anniversary."

