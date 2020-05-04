Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox reveals which co-star she's asked to be her bridesmaid Jessica announced her engagement to fiancé Nicolas Willes in November

Their characters may be embroiled in a notorious on-screen feud, but in real-life Hollyoaks stars Jessica Fox and Anna Passey are actually the best of friends. So much so, that Jessica has asked Anna to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding.

The Nancy Hayton actress opened up about their friendship in an interview with Digital Spy, explaining: "I love Anna. We get on so well - I don't think there is a day we don't exchange a text, meme or song. She's one of my bridesmaids! So when we actually get to work together we are just very naughty. We laugh a lot. I wish I could do more of it!"

Jessica Fox has asked her co-star Anna Passey to be her bridesmaid

Meanwhile, Anna – who plays Sienna Blake – said she loves working with Jessica, commenting: "We are excellent friends in the real world, so working together is a treat."

Jessica is currently busy wedding planning after announcing her engagement to Nicolas Willes in November, but is yet to share any further details about what they have in mind for their big day. The 36-year-old shared her engagement news with a series of snaps on her Instagram page looking loved up with her fiancé. The star wrote: "Be with someone you can be completely yourself with. Someone who makes you want to be better, kinder, eat more fruit and veg. So of course I said 'yes.'"

Jessica announced her engagement to Nicolas Willes in November

The Hollyoaks actress shared a series of three photos to announce her exciting news. In the first picture, we see Polaroids of the pair hugging with a very surprised Jessica putting her hand over her mouth. Then we see the couple enjoying a celebratory drink and in the final shot, we get a good glimpse at the actress' gorgeous engagement ring – a diamond, surrounded by two more jewels and set in a V-shaped gold band.

