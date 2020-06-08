Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals she hopes to catch the bouquet at Amy Dowden's wedding The Strictly Come Dancing pro was chatting to Amy Dowden on her Cha Cha Chat Instagram Live with HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has hinted that she hopes to marry Joe Sugg in the future during an Instagram Live with co-star, Amy Dowden. Appearing on Amy's Cha Cha Chat Instagram Live with HELLO!, the Australian dancer asked her friend to make sure to throw the bouquet her way at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Ben Jones. "You better throw the bouquet my way," Dianne said, to which Amy replied: "Will I have to give Joe a little nudge?" Amy and Ben, like so many other couples, have had to postpone their wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the pro dancer has remained upbeat about the situation. "Your love doesn't change and the day will be more special," she said.

VIDEO: Watch Dianne Buswell talking to Amy Dowden about her wedding

What's more, Amy's big day will mark the first wedding that Joe and Dianne will attend as a couple. "This will be the first wedding that we go to together so that will be amazing," she told her friend. "I can imagine yours is going to be so much fun." Amy has asked Dianne and pro dancer Oti Mabuse to be her bridesmaids, and during the live, she recalled the moment she asked the 31-year-old to do the honour. "Do you remember when I asked you to be my bridesmaid?" she asked. "I was about to go on stage and I got all teary and I was like 'my eyeliner," Dianne said. "Amy asked me and I was like 'How am I supposed to do the show now? Obviously I had a big smile on my face but I was so emotional."

Amy's big day will mark the first wedding that Joe and Dianne will attend as a couple

Amy and Ben were due to get married later this year, and everything had been arranged. "It's a new countdown to get excited about. I know it's not just me. Two of my friends should have been getting married in May. There are so many couple out there who have had to cancel their wedding," she said. Turning to Dianne, Amy joked: "I do feel sorry for you because you are going to have to put up with even longer of me talking about my wedding."

