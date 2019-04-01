Dianne Buswell reveals what she'd look like in a wedding dress as Joe Sugg engagement rumours persist Wouldn't she make a beautiful bride?

They recently denied rumours that they are planning to get engaged following a whirlwind relationship, but that hasn’t stopped Joe Sugg’s girlfriend Dianne Buswell showing what she could look like in a wedding dress if and when the time arrives. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous sparkling gown on Instagram on Sunday, telling fans it was what The Little Mermaid character Ariel would look like on her wedding day.

Sharing the post in honour of National Mermaid Day, Dianne wrote: "I know it’s not the typical green dress but let’s pretend it’s Ariel getting married. #arielswedding." The snap of Dianne in her silver shimmering dress sparked excitement amongst fans of her and Joe, with one commenting: "Ariel getting married to Eric aka you and @joe_sugg." Another pleaded: "Get married to Joe because that would be a dream come true."

Dianne Buswell shared a glimpse at what she may look like in a wedding dress

The picture will do nothing to quieten rumours about Dianne and Joe’s relationship, just four months after they confirmed they were dating. Dianne’s Strictly co-star Neil Jones recently sparked speculation that the couple were set to tie the knot, with a series of cryptic tweets. However, it turned out he was referring to a Paso Doble dance routine, and Dianne said she was planning to "have a chat" with him about the comments.

Speaking to HELLO! at the press night of her Here Come The Girls tour, Dianne said: "I haven't seen [Neil] yet but I'm going to have a chat with him. But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest."

Joe and Dianne confirmed their relationship in December

The couple also responded to engagement rumours in a video in February, admitting it would be too soon for them to even think about getting married. "Dianne and I have only known each other for like four months. I mean she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would just be a little OTT," Joe said, adding: "Don't panic, don't listen to some of the stuff. It has annoyed me a little bit, well not annoyed me but…" To which, Dianne remarked: "Who would want to marry me?" Joe quickly quipped: "Awwww, don't put yourself down like that."

