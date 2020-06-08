Stacey Solomon gives never-before-seen bathroom a 'tropical' makeover - see the stunning results The star has taken a liking to hanging plants around the house

Stacey Solomon has a great sense of style as is clearly the queen of DIY, so it's no surprise that she gave her bathroom a "tropical" makeover on Monday – and nailed it!

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Loose Women panellist revealed to her more than three million fans that she was jazzing up her and Joe's en suite.

"Tropical bathroom her I come," she said as she shared a picture of her bathroom "before" the makeover. After hanging two plants on the side of the mirror, she told her followers: "I mean, it's not the Maldives but it's made me feel really happy. These are specific indoor house plants. Apparently they are durable, so if I kill these then it's fake all the way."

The 30-year-old couldn't help but laugh in another video as she answered fans' questions on where she was in her house, as they didn't recognise the room.

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

"So many people messaging me, 'Stace, where the hell are you? I don't recognise that room' This is mine and Joe's toilet," she admitted, before revealing that they are "hardly ever in it".

It seems that Stacey has taken a liking to hanging plants around the house, something that Joe isn't so keen on.

Last week the star hung several potted herbs on one of the kitchen walls and as she was showing her fans the end result, she couldn't help but admit that she wanted to fill the whole wall with herbs.

READ: Joe Swash shares heartbreak at not being able to fulfil grandmother’s last wish

"I really hope they like living here, because if this works I might do the whole wall," she said to the camera.

Joe, who was cooking dinner behind her, was quick to voice his disapproval, saying: "Please, god, no. Leave the walls as they are."