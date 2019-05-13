Strictly Come Dancing bride Amy Dowden asks this co-star to be her bridesmaid We can’t wait for this Strictly wedding

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been making some big plans for her wedding to fiancé Ben Jones – by asking her co-star Dianne Buswell to be a bridesmaid. A delighted Dianne shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, joking that she could also bake a wedding cake for the couple’s big day, while her boyfriend Joe Sugg could act as a videographer.

Sharing a photo of herself and Amy together on stage, Dianne wrote: "I’m blushing but of course I’ll be your bridesmaid. No need to hire a cameraman I got that covered for ya. I may even be able to whip up your wedding cake too?? And if anything goes wrong well we know it’s not the bridesmaid’s fault it’s always #bensfault."

Amy Dowden has asked Dianne Buswell to be her bridesmaid

She continued: "But on a serious note so honoured that you have asked me to be your bridesmaid for your special day. I can’t wait!! You’re going to be the most perfect bride." As first revealed by HELLO!, Dianne will be a bridesmaid along with their fellow Strictly pro and close friend Oti Mabuse.

Dianne and Amy are close friends, so it’s no surprises that the bride-to-be would ask the professional dancer to be a part of her big day. Not only do the duo both work as dancers on the BBC show, but they have also been working together on their Here Come the Girls tour, along with Chloe Hewitt. Amy has credited both Dianne and Oti with supporting her during her struggles with Crohn's Disease, telling HELLO!: "I didn't want any sympathy, but there’s been days when I've not been myself and returned home from rehearsals and been really unwell."

Amy announced her engagement to Ben in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. The couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK.

In April, the Strictly pro revealed they were planning to marry in summer 2020 after securing their dream wedding venue. "Today is all about the big day," she captioned a photo of herself with her fiancé. "At the venue and so excited!!!! Now we need to get organised- send our save the date and start the count down!!!! #summer2020 #wedding #happy #excited #cantwait #love."

