Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share personal never-before-seen wedding pictures on fifth anniversary The royal couple married in 2015

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden delighted royal fans on Saturday when they treated them to ten never-before-seen pictures from their wedding day, which took place five years ago.

Marking their special anniversary, the couple wrote on their Instagram: "Sometimes every person comes to a decisive choice; a choice that determines one's future and is about who one is and above all, who one wants to be. And often it takes courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, without courage to stay on the hard road because it's right."

READ: Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia's love story in photos

The stunning pictures were taken by Swedish photographer Erika Gerdemark

The couple, who share two children together, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, added: "Today we are celebrating our five-year wedding anniversary."

The pictures show intimate and private moments, such as Prince Carl Philip getting dressed ahead of the ceremony, Princess Sofia taking a selfie with her father Erik, the couple sharing a kiss during their wedding reception and details of the table decorations.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia sharing a kiss during their reception

Fans were delighted with the new pictures, with one writing: "Happy 5th wedding anniversary! The most beautiful photos, thank you for sharing these with us!" A second fan shared: "Congratulations! Will never forget the exit from the church to gospel, it was magical!"

MORE: Princess Sofia of Sweden reveals dreamy home office set-up during coronavirus pandemic

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia exchanged wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June 2015. The royal couple were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world. Following their emotional ceremony, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

Prince Carl Philip getting dressed ahead of the ceremony

A year later they welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander. And in 2017 their second son, Prince Gabriel, was born.