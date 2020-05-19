Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding florist shares memories of 'gorgeously thoughtful' couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding florist Philippa Craddock has shared her memories of working with the couple in honour of their second wedding anniversary. Philippa and her team created the stunning floral installations at St George's Chapel, Windsor, along with Meghan's bouquet and the centerpieces at their reception.

Sharing photos from the chapel, which had ivory flowers and foliage surrounding the entrance and internal archways, Philippa revealed the inspiration behind the designs, as well as what it was like working with Prince Harry and Meghan, who she says were "both very involved in the design stages and gorgeously thoughtful throughout".

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding florist shared her memories of working with them

"The five internal archways were my favourite designs. The inspiration came from the vaulted ceilings and the architectural detail, with the aim of working in perfect harmony with the space and bringing the outside in, reflecting the surrounding parkland," Philippa explained.

RELATED: What it was like to cover Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding first-hand

Loading the player...

WATCH: See highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony

The florist continued: "I remember the gentle hum inside the Chapel as we created these designs, immense team work at its best. The archways were huge, we used scaffolding and designed a complex under structure to ensure they were absolutely secure, without causing any damage to the beautiful stonework underneath. It was important each stem had access to water, to last the duration (and without the use of floral foam). We left the archways in place the following day, for the congregations to enjoy during the services. "

GALLERY: 21 of the most beautiful royal wedding bouquets

Philippa and her team created the floral installations at St George's Chapel

Philippa used foliage from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, along with seasonal plants such as beech, birch and hornbeam when creating Prince Harry and Meghan's floral installations. Combined with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, the display stayed true to Meghan and Harry's focus on seasonality in every aspect of their wedding. Meanwhile, Meghan's bouquet featured sweet peas, lily of the valley, jasmine, astilbe, astrantia and myrtle, a staple in every royal bride's wedding bouquet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.