Celebrity bridal designer Kate Halfpenny shares her predictions for Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

Princess Beatrice should have been marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal wedding of the year on Friday, but as it has sadly been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic we'll have to wait a little longer to find out the answer to one big question – what wedding dress will she wear?

It is likely Beatrice will wear a gown created by a British designer like her sister Princess Eugenie, and given that her nuptials were cancelled at relatively short notice, it has probably already been made. And while we're still waiting to find out when the wedding will take place, we can't wait to see what style of dress Beatrice goes for when her big day finally arrives. Will she opt for a minimalistic gown like the Duchess of Sussex, or traditional lace like the Duchess of Cambridge? We asked celebrity wedding dress designer Kate Halfpenny to share her predictions, and to reveal the type of gown she would create for the royal bride.

"I imagine that Princess Beatrice will be going for a voluminous silhouette," Kate told HELLO!. "I think it'll have a lace bodice with long lace sleeves and potentially a high collar in a nod to Princess Grace."

Kate Halfpenny predicts Princess Beatrice will channel Princess Grace on her wedding day

Kate also revealed the finishing touches she would add to Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, adding: "I'd also go for a dramatic veil with beautiful detailing. I'm a big fan of appliqué flowers on my veils so would love to see her in something like that."

Kate would like to see Beatrice with a dramatic veil, like the Welsh veil from her Songbird collection

The British designer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her label, Halfpenny London in 2020, and in that time she has designed wedding dresses for a number of celebrity brides, including Millie Mackintosh, Vogue Williams, and her close friend Emilia Fox. So is there one that particularly stands out? "They are all so different and totally gorgeous so I don't think I can choose one. My very first 'celebrity' bride was my dear friend Emilia Fox. I designed two of her three wedding dresses and a guest remarked afterwards that I’d captured her in every stitch of her dress which brought a tear to my eye!"

Celebrity brides including Millie Mackintosh have worn Halfpenny London wedding dresses

She continued: "Millie Mackintosh was divine to work with. I love her personal style and knew we’d have fun creating her gown. Vogue Williams was also great fun with her bespoke jumpsuit and overskirt. I love how completely different they all are and that's really representative of Halfpenny London brides in general. No two are ever the same."

