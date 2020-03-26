The Swedish royal family has been sharing updates with their social media followers as they carry out their royal duties remotely. Prince Carl Philip, 40, and his wife, Princess Sofia, 35, are the latest couple to post photos from their home office set-ups, as they hold meetings with their charities by phone and video conferencing.

Royal fans have been given a glimpse into the royal couple's home, Villa Solbacken, in Stockholm. The photos show Carl Philip listening intently through his AirPods, sitting at a desk with an iPad and a diary. The second shows Sofia, wearing cream knitwear, in her studious set-up with an iPad, a diary and a folder of notes. A window seat can be seen in the background with white oversized cushions for a comfy view out over the property's leafy grounds.

READ: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden share photos while working from home

The villa dates back to the 1930s and it was bequeathed to Carl Philip by the late Prince Bertil in 1997. Carl and Sofia had originally intended to begin their married life at Villa Solbacken after their wedding in 2015. Prince Bertil's wife Princess Lilian lived at the residence until 2013 and the house had remained unoccupied after her death.

Complications arose when builders discovered asbestos in the villa during renovation work, meaning the royal couple had to abandon their original plan. Carl and Sofia finally moved into their marital home in 2017.

MORE: Mike Tindall shares a rare peek inside the Gloucestershire home he shares with wife Zara

Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth in line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The Prince has two sons, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two, with wife Sofia.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.