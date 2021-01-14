"We've spent half our salaries on a 2021 wedding despite the pandemic - here's our budget breakdown"

Sticking to a budget can take all the fun out of planning your wedding day. From the venue to catering and everything in between, there's so much to account for that it's hard to keep track. Add to that the coronavirus pandemic, when cancellations and guestlist changes are making for even more stress, and brides-to-be are seriously struggling. That's why we're calling upon you to share your stories. We're asking women for their exact wedding budget breakdown to help others along the way, and this week we've heard from a couple who have spent almost half of their salaries on a 2021 wedding despite what the pandemic might throw at them...

Couple's combined salary: £60,000

Job titles: Bank Manager and Senior Business Administrator

Bride's age: 30

Groom's age: 28

Wedding date: Saturday 25th September 2021

Engagement date: Saturday 24th November 2018

Initial planned budget:

Approximately £25,000 - £30,000. "We didn’t break it down as such, but planned to spend our parents' contribution of £12,000 - £13,000 on the venue hire, drinks, food and catering."

Actual expenditure to date:

Approximately £26,000.

Breakdown:

Venue hire: £3750 - Coombe Lodge Blagdon

Drinks, food and catering: £9000

Ceremony registrar: £470

Wedding planner and on-the-day stylist: £895 - Wedding Helper UK

Flowers: £1900 - The Rose Shed

Photographer: £1800 - Naomi Kenton

Videographer: £2500 - Ground Films

Décor: TBC / budget £1000

Day music entertainment: Pianist £325 - Michael Raggatt

Evening music entertainment: Saxophonist and DJ £910 - Joe Glynn and Kieran Clarke

Wedding dress: TBC / budget £2000

Groom suit: TBC / budget £500

Bridesmaid dresses x 4: £300

Usher suit hire x 7: £800

Effects of COVID-19:

"Luckily it hasn’t affected us – yet – touch wood! We are both working from home with our jobs and have done since this all began so our salaries have stayed the same and we haven’t changed our savings plan of £500 per month. We have paid deposits on everything we have booked so far and plan to get married regardless. However, our honeymoon will be the last thing on the agenda and will be paid by credit card for extra security – so it hasn’t been added to our budget or expenditure lists! We originally sent save the dates to 110 guests but we are making plans for potentially a lot less and will need to work with our suppliers if this is the case as things will have to be done on a smaller scale."

Saving tips:

Create a separate savings account and plan your wedding date according to what you can save. We saved £500 per month from the day we booked our venue – 2.5 years ago! Speak to all of your friends who have had weddings and see if they have anything left over from them that you can use! We are using some of my friends gold picture frames for table numbers. It's so easy to say yes to the first supplier you speak to, but make sure you shop around, listen to recommendations, go for initial consultations and compare quotes before you sign and pay a deposit!

