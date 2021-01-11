Lucy Mecklenburgh puts wedding to fiancé Ryan Thomas on the ‘back burner’

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancé Ryan Thomas have been engaged since the summer of 2019, and it looks like they will remain that way for a little while longer.

While the country is in lockdown and amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, the celebrity couple have decided that it is not the right time to tie the knot.

Speaking to OK! magazine about their wedding plans, Lucy said: "It's definitely on the back burner. It's been a tough year for everyone and with us having a baby, it's definitely not a focus. We just don't know how long it's going to be until the world feels a little bit more normal."

She added: "We're going to wait until everything calms down and we'll start planning. It's something exciting to look forward to."

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh details her ‘tough’ parenting journey

The couple, who have been busy looking after their son Roman Ravello Thomas during lockdown, recently took to social media to share some exciting baby news. Lucy revealed that Roman had said the word “mama” for the very first time! How sweet.

As well as raising her son, Lucy has been working on her fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle, which is the UK’s leading fitness app. To mark the new year, HELLO! has teamed up with Results Wellness Lifestyle to offer our readers an exclusive 30-day free trial, plus discounted subscriptions if they wish to continue after their trial.

How to get a 30-day FREE trial to Lucy Mecklenburgh's fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle

Subscription couldn’t be easier – simply visit resultswellnesslifestyle.com/pages/hello to pick a package and get started with your 30-day free trial. You can cancel your free trial at any time. Go on, what are you waiting for!

Train free for 30 days and £19.99 a month after

Train free for 30 days and £49.99 for 3 months after (save 25%)

Train free for 30 days and £119.99 for a year after (save 50%)

The Results Wellness Lifestyle app has lots of different fitness programmes to follow

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.