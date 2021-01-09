We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she wants to tie the knot with fiancé Joe Swash "soon".

The Loose Women star, who became engaged on Christmas Eve, recently admitted that the couple will wed this year, but now she wants to become Mrs. Swash sooner rather than later.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, Stacey – who is releasing her debut cleaning book, Tap to Tidy, in March – confessed that she previously had plans to elope – but after deaths in the family, she's had a change of heart.

Answering a fan who asked her if she is "getting married abroad or in England", Stacey wrote: "I used to think I wanted to run away and elope, but after losing family members this year, I could not feel more opposite.

"One of the main reasons we'd love to get married as soon as we can is because there's special people in our lives that will not be around forever, and I would do anything to share our day with them. Especially knowing already how much we will miss those that can't be there…"

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve

Stacey added: "I've found my dream venue, we are just trying to see if the dates work and if it's possible and I can't wait to take you there with us when/if we are allowed."

Shortly after Joe got down on one knee, Stacey took to Instagram to reveal details about how it happened. "Happy Christmas Eve," she began.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their son Rex in 2019

"For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers. I thought we were just going for a walk in the park. He asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time… I said yes."

Joe proposed with a diamond ring that features two Australian Opals, as Stacey previously explained: "Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love." Aww!

