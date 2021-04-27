Prince Charles took home Kate Middleton and Prince William's incredible wedding decorations The royal couple transformed the aisle into a green oasis

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was nothing short of spectacular, from the royal bride's Alexander McQueen wedding dress to the stunning venue, Westminster Abbey.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge approach their tenth wedding anniversary, which falls on 29 April, many fans are looking back at their nuptials. But have you ever wondered what happened to some of their wedding decorations?

Instead of lots of floral arrangements, Kate and William opted to line the aisle with lush trees that were brought inside the iconic London setting – and later taken back to Prince Charles' home.

Westminster Abbey recently shared some beautiful behind-the-scenes photos of the preparations which showed the greenery being wheeled into place and the finished result.

The Twitter caption read: "In the days before the wedding, preparations inside the Abbey began in earnest. The nave aisle was transformed into an avenue of trees, with six field maples and two hornbeams brought in to line the route of the bride’s procession to the High Altar."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lined the aisle with six field maples and two hornbeams

The trees - which can grow up to 50 feet high - did not go to waste, with Prince Charles planting them at the front of his home, Llwynywermod in Wales, two months after the nuptials.

Prince Charles bought the Welsh property for £1.2million in March 2007, and it boasts three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a main house. It is believed to be where the 72-year-old travelled to after his father the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The trees are now planted at Prince Charles' home, Llwynywermod

Not only is it surrounded by 192 acres of countryside, but Llwynywermod also boasts beautiful gardens where Charles likely spends lots of time during his visits, since he is an avid gardener.

Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla have flower sleepers, where they grow their own plants and vegetables, and now, his son's former wedding trees which likely serve as a lasting memory of the big day.

