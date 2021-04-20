Prince Charles staying at Welsh country home – and it's a private sanctuary The Prince of Wales bought the property in 2007

Following his father the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, it has been reported that Prince Charles has travelled to his country home in Wales.

READ: The Queen to have rota of family visitors at Windsor Castle home

The Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall's primary London residence is Clarence House, but they also often stay at Birkhall in Scotland, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and a converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod, Wales, which Charles has recently returned to.

The rustic interiors and wild grounds are sure to provide a sanctuary for the 72-year-old, who is likely seeking privacy as he grieves for his late father, Prince Philip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers a moving tribute to his “dear Papa”

Inside, features include grand high ceilings with wooden beams, traditional log fireplaces and enormous arched windows. Charles and Camilla have kept the interior decorations in keeping with the property, with cream armchairs, wooden furniture and splashes of red colour.

MORE: Why the Queen's homes are outside of the law

READ: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed

There are also several unseen aspects of the property that the couple deliberately chose for its sustainability, such as Welsh slate, a wood-chip boiler for heating and hot water, and rainwater storage.

Prince Charles is reportedly staying at his converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod

But we imagine Charles will be spending lots of time outside amid the warmer weather since the royal is known to have a passion for gardening. Surrounded by 192 acres of countryside, the garden of Llwynywermod is said to boast flower sleepers, where the couple grow their own plants and vegetables.

Charles bought the home for £1.2million in March 2007, and it boasts three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a main house.

The Welsh property offers plenty of privacy

It offers a much more intimate setting for Charles, in comparison to his other residences. For example, Highgrove House, where Charles and Camilla spent much of their time during the COVID-19 lockdown, is a nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that Charles bought in 1980.

Meanwhile, Clarence House is an impressive property with a Garden Room, Reading Room, Morning Room and more areas where the couple host receptions and official visitors.

RELATED: 29 fun garden party essentials: From tiki sets to disco lights and cool outdoor bars