Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding had secret nods to Princess Diana

As Prince William and Kate Middleton get set to celebrate 10 years of marriage, we look back on their royal wedding day on 29 April 2011 to reveal the subtle nods to the Duke of Cambridge's late mother, Princess Diana.

The grand venue of Westminster Abbey has been home to many special royal weddings, including that of the Queen and Prince Philip, however, it was also the place where Princess Diana's funeral took place. Clearly this historic venue would hold tear-jerking memories for Prince William who said goodbye to his mother there in 1997, when he was just 15, but being here perhaps meant that they could feel near to her on this momentous occasion.

Close friend of Princess Diana, Elton John touched on the subject in an interview, saying: "I can't imagine at that young age having to walk in the public, following your mother’s coffin… And the next time we're in the Abbey it's to see him walking up the aisle with a beautiful woman, the love of his life. I think it's the most joyous result and I'm sure Diana would be very, very happy about it."

Kate Middleton walked down the aisle to a special song

Once the incredible ceremony was underway, the world watched on as everyone sung the hymn Guide me, O though great redeemer, a song which was sung at Diana's funeral 14 years ago as well as at the memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of her death.

The royal couple rode in the same carriage as Prince Charles and Princess Diana did

Kate Middleton walked the incredibly long aisle within the abbey to the sound of The Introit, which was a piece of music used in Prince Charles and Diana's 1981 wedding. It was actually one of several pieces of music taken from William's parents' nuptials.

After the vows, the couple departed the venue in an open-top 1902 State Landau carriage, which was the same iconic vehicle that William's mother and father were in on their wedding day.

It is reported that Prince Harry referenced is late mother in his speech

Even Kate's mother Carole Middleton wore an outfit made by Catherine Walker, who was one of Princess Diana's favourite designers.

The late Princess of Wales was explicitly mentioned during the wedding speeches. Best man Prince Harry said his mum would have been "proud" to witness the marriage of her son to "beautiful" Kate. Aww!

