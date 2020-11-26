The most watched royal wedding has changed - who takes the top spot? This royal wedding has racked up 35million views on YouTube!

The momentous occasions of royal weddings are watched the world over by millions of people. The big days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were all televised and drew in enormous watch figures.

While Princess Diana's may have been the most-watched on the day, thanks to the royal family's official YouTube channel, we can now reveal that Harry and Meghan's wedding day has become the most-watched.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" in Windsor on 19 May 2018 a combined audience of 11.5million people tuned into to watch the magical moment.



Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 in an amazing royal ceremony

Surprisingly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding failed to pull in as many viewers as his uncle Prince Edward, whose wedding in June 1999 to the Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a combined of 14.8million. However, Harry and Meghan's two-and-a-half-hour wedding video on YouTube has since had over 35million views!



Prince Edward's wedding was watched by 14.8million people

When Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011 it was a typically royal occasion, with a whopping 1,900 guests. Approximately 17.6million people tuned in for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's beautiful wedding. Their royal wedding video was posted to the royal family YouTube channel nine years ago and in that time, it has racked up a total of 14.5million views.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had 1,900 guests at their royal wedding

The biggest ever UK TV audience for a royal wedding was recorded in July 1981, when an estimated 28million watched Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Although an official version of the big day is not on YouTube, modern audiences are certainly interested in this momentous occasion.



The biggest TV audience for a royal wedding was for Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

The Sun recently reported that 29million of us logged in to Netflix to devour the new season of The Crown, where Diana's wedding was recreated. Meaning that shockingly more people watched The Crown's version than the royal event itself.

