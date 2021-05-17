Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez after 16 months - all the details Congrats to the happy couple!

Ariana Grande has wed her boyfriend of 16 months Dalton Gomez.

Reps for the singer confirmed the news, telling People: "They got married.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana and Dalton wed at home in Montecito

The news was first shared by TMZ, who shared the couple wed at their home in Montecito.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," an insider added.

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

They met in January 2020

Dalton and Ariana became engaged in December 2020. The star shared a series of snaps to Instagram, including two where she cuddled up close to her beau as they both beamed.

In another, Ariana took a mirror selfie which appeared to show a beautiful diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The next photo made clear that it was an engagement ring, comprising a close up of an oval diamond with a delicate pearl next to it.

The pair were engaged in December 2020

The singer confirmed her relationship with Dalton back in May, but they were reportedly spotted spending time together two months earlier.

They are believed to have been dating since January 2020.

Little is known about Ariana's new husband, but he reportedly works for luxury real estate company the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles.

Dalton rarely appears on Ari's social media

The couple are understood to be quarantining together and have made brief appearances on each other's social media during the pandemic.

Having called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018, the Thank U, Next hitmaker has kept her current relationship low-key.

