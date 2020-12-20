Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato lead celebrity tributes after Ariana Grande confirms engagement The singer shared the happy news on Sunday

Ariana Grande thrilled her fans on Sunday when she revealed that she is engaged to Dalton Gomez.

The star shared a series of snaps to Instagram, including two where she cuddled up close to her beau as they both beamed.

In another, Ariana took a mirror selfie which appeared to show a beautiful diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The next photo made clear that it was an engagement ring, comprising a close up of an oval diamond with a delicate pearl next to it – beautiful!

The 27-year-old captioned the images simply: "Forever n then some."

WATCH: Ariana Grande opens up about past love life

Her followers were quick to share their happiness for the star – not least her famous friends. Kim Kardashian commented: "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!"

Demi Lovato added: "This ring is everything!!!! I love you."

Ariana showed off her gorgeous ring on Instagram

Model Hayley Bieber, who is married to Ariana's sometime collaborator Justin Bieber, wrote: "YAYYYYYY!!!! [heart eyes emojis] so happy for you guys!!"

Other fans chimed in with their messages of support as well, which included: "Congratulations [heart emoji]," and: "So happy for you."

The singer confirmed her relationship with Dalton back in May, but they were reportedly spotted spending time together two months earlier.

They are believed to have been dating for almost a year.

Ariana and Dalton have reportedly been dating for almost a year

Little is known about Ariana's new fiancé, but he reportedly works for luxury real estate company the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles.

The couple are understood to be quarantining together and have made brief appearances on each other's social media during the pandemic.

Having called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018, the Thank U, Next hitmaker has kept her current relationship low-key.

However, she clearly wants to shout her latest announcement from the rooftops, and who can blame her?

Congratulations to the happy couple!

