Why the Queen didn't kiss Prince Philip for royal wedding photos

With fanfare, pomp and circumstance aplenty, the royal wedding of the Queen and Prince Philip in 1947 was an event which had 2,000 guests and 200million people tuned in via BBC Radio. There are lots of stunning black-and-white photographs of their incredible nuptials, but you will not find one of the newlyweds kissing, and that's because it wasn't a royal tradition back then.

It was, in fact, the Queen's son Prince Charles who sparked the wedding trend in the first place. After tying the knot to Princess Diana at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981, the couple headed to the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they kissed in front of the crowds.

Their romantic moment has since been replicated by many royal newlyweds such as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986 as well as Zara and Mike Tindall in 2011.

Prince William stood in the same spot as his parents did when he shared a sweet kiss with his bride Kate Middleton in 2011. The crowds chanted 'kiss' and the couple even went in for a second smooch!

The royal couple did hold hands during their special day

Following their 19 May 2018 nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kissed as soon as they exited the church to the cheers of the thousands who gathered to catch a glimpse of them on the steps of the chapel.

Their royal wedding was a momentous occasion

For the monarch and her husband, their wedding photographs showed them side by side smiling for the camera, and they were also pictured hand-in-hand during the special day.

While it was not tradition back then to kiss your bride for the crowds, Her Majesty and her husband Prince Philip actually rarely showed public displays of affection during their 73-year marriage anyway.

The monarch rarely showed public displays of affection with Prince Philip

In 1999, Prince Philip was seen kissing the Queen's cheek during the midnight celebrations on 31 December at the Millennium Dome in Greenwich, and it was one of the rare occasions we saw a tender display from the couple.

