Duchess of Kent's wedding dress concerns revealed The royal had to practice wearing her gown before the nuptials

The Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent and his wife Duchess Katharine have been married for 60 years after saying 'I do' in a beautiful ceremony on 8 June 1961.

Prince Edward and Katharine Worsley broke with royal convention when they chose to tie the knot at York Minster, rather than continuing the long-established tradition of marrying in Westminster Abbey – it was the first royal wedding to be held there in over 600 years.

Regardless, the bride looked stunning in a dress designed by John Cavanagh, who was recommended to her by her future mother-in-law, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

Made from patterned silk gauze, Katharine's dress featured long sleeves and a full skirt with a 15-feet train – deliberately designed to make a statement in the impressive venue.

However, it has been reported that both the royal bride and Marina had concerns about the size and weight of the gown, and how it might impact her movement on the big day.

The royal bride had reservations about the size of her wedding dress

Ahead of her nuptials, the Duchess of Kent is said to have practised curtsying, kneeling and standing while wearing her wedding dress – luckily, it didn't seem to affect her on the actual day!

To finish off her bridal look, Katharine wore a tulle veil and a diamond bandeau tiara that had once belonged to Queen Mary.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests headed to the bride’s family home at Hovingham Hall for the reception. It likely held a special place in their hearts, since the Duke and Duchess of Kent first met while Prince Edward was based at Catterick Garrison near the home.

They got engaged in 1961 after the Duke presented his future wife with a ring made of an oval sapphire with round diamonds on either side.

Together, they now share three children: George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor – tragically their third son, Lord Patrick Windsor, was stillborn in 1977. The couple live at Wren House, Kensington Palace.

