Lady Sarah Chatto looks stunning in unearthed wedding day photo The royal bride married Daniel Chatto in 1994

A rare photo of Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, on her wedding day has been unearthed on social media.

The stunning black and white image of the royal bride having her hair and makeup touched up before she walked down the aisle was shared by her talented makeup artist, Mary Greenwell.

The behind-the-scenes snap prompted her followers to comment, with one writing: "This is beautiful." Another said: "One of my favourite royal wedding looks."

Mary, who was also Princess Diana's makeup artist, posted the photo on her Instagram account after Lady Sarah Chatto celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday.

The caption read: "Better late than never. I love this photo of Sarah taken by her father Lord Snowden taken on her wedding day, but this is to wish her a belated very happy birthday."

Lady Sarah wore a corset-style gown designed by Jasper Conran for her wedding to British artist and actor Daniel Chatto on 14 July 1994 in London. The Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches, secured her veil.

Zara Tindall was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids, and the Queen, Prince Edward and his future wife Sophie, and Princess Diana were among the guests at the nuptials.

Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel share two sons, Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

As well as working with Princess Diana, makeup artist Mary was behind Meghan Markle's beauty look for her famous Vanity Fair cover in 2017. Her celebrity clientele also includes Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried and Uma Thurman.

