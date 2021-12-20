Christine Lampard's daring wedding dress had Kate Middleton vibes – photos and details Look back on their wedding anniversary

Christine Lampard, née Bleakley, and her husband Frank Lampard have been married for six years! The couple said 'I do' in front of the likes of Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby in London on 20 December 2015.

Looking beautiful as always, the Loose Women star wore a lace wedding dress that was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's gown – but with a plunging neckline. Look back at the TV star's bridal outfit and all the details from the couple's wedding on their anniversary…

When did Christine and Frank Lampard get married?

The couple on their wedding day in 2015

Christine and Frank tied the knot on 20 December 2015, after dating since 2009, when they met at the Pride of Britain awards. The couple announced their engagement in June 2011.

Where was Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

What was Christine Lampard's wedding dress like?

Christine wore a beautiful lace wedding dress by Suzanne Neville

Christine wore the perfect dress for a winter wedding – a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a low chignon and added a tulle veil.

Which celebrity guests attended Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

Holly Willoughby attended

Who didn't attend Christine and Frank's wedding could be a better question. The newlyweds celebrated with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden attended

Ant McPartlin attended

Declan Donnelly attended

Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra Harris attended

What has Christine Lampard said about her wedding?

Christine previously joked that her marriage almost didn't go ahead when her then-fiancé tested her limits. Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, she explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around," said Christine.

"I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone cold sober. They thought it was funny." Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other." Christine went on: "I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"

