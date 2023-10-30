Loose Women stars' head-turning engagement rings: Frankie Bridge's yellow diamond, Christine Lampard's £120k solitaire & more

With animated story-telling and heated debates the linchpin of Loose Women, panellists such as Stacey Solomon and Carol McGiffin regularly flash their engagement rings with their hand gestures.
So which is your favourite? Sadly, not all of the stars are ever on our screens at once, so we've taken the time to round up their accessories for your perusal. Keep scrolling to see Jane Moore's diamond-encrusted rock from her estranged husband Gary Farrow, Christine Lampard's £120,000 solitaire from Frank Lampard, and more.
Olivia Attwood
Olivia Attwood is one of the latest additions to the show, and it's not just her controversial views that have left fans talking. The former Love Island star found love with Bradley Dax, who presented her with a stunning pear-shaped diamond during a trip to Dubai in 2019. Announcing her engagement on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself showing off her ring as she kissed her new fiancé, writing: "He must be crazy... Here’s to forever. I love you BD."
Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020, and the star quickly showed off her ring as she explained its sentimental meaning: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it is two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."
Shortly before she got married in 2022, Stacey revealed she had changed her ring to make it more "dainty" with a gold band, but assured fans that they used the same rocks when redesigning the ring.
She has since shown off her third ring in three years which boasts a gold band and a giant emerald-cut rock, layered next to her eternity wedding band.
Frankie Bridge
Frankie got engaged to footballer Wayne Bridge in 2013, and she wears a 3.5-carat canary yellow diamond. Speaking on Capital Radio's Breakfast Show, The Saturdays star explained the proposal: "Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn't know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon."
Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009 after a 12-year relationship, texting her to ask the all-important question while they were at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't see the message until their car ride home!
She was later spotted with a large emerald-cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.
Jane Moore
Journalist Jane Moore married Gary Farrow in 2002 but announced their split on Loose Women in December 2022. While she no longer wears her engagement ring, the striking diamond-encrusted ring used to sit next to her plain gold wedding band.
Carol McGiffin
Carol McGiffin became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round-cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Christine Lampard
Christine Lampard was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed a daughter called Patricia and a son called Freddie.
Denise Welch
Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in 2013 after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.
Katie Piper
Katie Piper has been married to Richard James Sutton since 2015 after he popped the question in 2014. Katie's sparkly ring is a brilliant-cut diamond with a halo of smaller diamonds.
Saira Khan
Former Loose Women star Saira Khan doesn't always wear her engagement ring, but she has been pictured in the past with a beautiful solitaire diamond on her ring finger. The TV star, who has been married to her husband Steve since 2004, previously explained to her fellow panellists: "I work out quite a bit, I did used to wear my wedding and engagement rings but I was doing burpees and I got home and realised my diamond had fallen out.
"I took it off and didn't think anything more of it and I genuinely didn't think Steve would think anything of it. He was really, really upset about it."
Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed. The couple married in Italy in 2007 and renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2017.
Andrea McLean
Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.
Lisa Riley
Loose Women guest panellist and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley announced her engagement to long-term partner Al in May 2018, with a glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring – a platinum band with one central diamond.
Nadia Sawalha
Nadia Sawalha wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, whom she married in June 2002.
