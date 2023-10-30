Loose Women stars' head-turning engagement rings: Frankie Bridge's yellow diamond, Christine Lampard's £120k solitaire & more

Stacey Solomon

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey Solomon on 'Loose Women' 2022

Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020, and the star quickly showed off her ring as she explained its sentimental meaning: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it is two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

Stacey altered her ring to make it more "dainty" before her wedding

Shortly before she got married in 2022, Stacey revealed she had changed her ring to make it more "dainty" with a gold band, but assured fans that they used the same rocks when redesigning the ring.

© Instagram The TV star was showing off her manicure when she revealed her third engagement ring

She has since shown off her third ring in three years which boasts a gold band and a giant emerald-cut rock, layered next to her eternity wedding band.