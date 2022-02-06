David Seaman and Frankie Poultney return to wedding venue and talk exciting future plans - EXCLUSIVE

David Seaman and his wife Frankie have returned to the Cotswolds hotel where they married for an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine.

The couple tied the knot at the luxurious Dormy House hotel seven years ago, six years after they grew close on the 2009 Dancing On Ice tour. "We can't believe it's been seven years. It's flown by," former footballer David tells the magazine as he and Frankie pose by the entrance where some of their first photographs as man and wife were taken.

"For the first few years after we got married, we came back to Dormy House on our anniversary, because it holds such magical memories. Then one year we were so busy we left it too late to book, and then Covid struck – so to be back now is extra special," Frankie adds.

The couple are forever thankful to Dancing on Ice for bringing them together. "I loved working with all my friends, I partnered some great celebrities who I remain friends with and I met my husband so I don't have a bad word for what we produced at that time," Frankie tells HELLO!

David and Frankie married in 2015

When the show was revived, four years ago, Frankie wasn't invited to join the professional line-up. At the time, she made no secret of her upset and disappointment but today she prefers to focus on the good times she had on the show.

"I was very lucky because I'd just retired as a professional skater, so to then get another nine years of my career through a show that was at the height of its popularity and everyone loved was extraordinary.

"But since it's been back it’s a different animal. I'm not involved and from what I've seen, that's not such a bad thing because I don't think it's what it was and I find that sad."

The couple fell in love whilst touring with Dancing on Ice

In the interview, the couple also talk about their future plans. "We are looking forward to exploring new places again and doing some more travelling," says Frankie, revealing that a trip to Rwanda is on the cards. "We're off to see the gorillas, which is so exciting!"

"I'm so content in my life," says David. "We spend so much time together but we're always busy, always talking and laughing."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.