Look back at David Seaman and Dancing on Ice star Frankie Poultney's wedding

David Seaman shed a stone while training for the new ITV show Harry's Heroes, and there was one person who supported him throughout his weight loss journey – his wife Frankie Poultney. The former Dancing on Ice pro followed the diet alongside her husband, and they still ice skate together, 11 years after first meeting on the entertainment show.

The couple married in February 2015, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! and attended by many of their high profile friends, including Jayne Torvill and Ian Wright. David, capped 75 times by England, said of his beautiful bride, who he married at Dormy House in the Cotswolds: "She looked so amazing, I could hardly speak. I'd kind of had the picture in my mind of how she would look but it surpassed anything I could have imagined."

David Seaman married Frankie Poultney in 2015

The couple broke with tradition on their wedding day by choosing to walk down the aisle together, with Frankie saying David helped to calm her nerves on the wedding day. "He stops me getting anxious and, besides, we live together, so we saw no point in keeping apart until the ceremony. It was lovely to wake up together on such a special day, and he’s been in and out all morning, checking we’re okay. We’ll still have the 'ta-dah' moment when he sees me in my dress."

David agreed: "Frankie and I are together so much in our day-to-day lives, it seemed daft to keep apart on our wedding morning just because tradition says we should. We’re both very set on doing things our way."

The bride was a vision of Hollywood glamour in a shimmering, fishtailed gown by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso that featured a daring corseted back and detailing to complement her crystal bouquet. "Because I'm so small, I had to get my dress made," Frankie, who’s 5ft and a size four to six, told HELLO!. "I went through a load of bridal magazines and, when I flicked back, all the pages that I had dog-eared were designs by Angelina. I love her sense of drama and exquisite attention to the cut and detailing. I love my dress so much, I’m going to wear it when I go shopping in Sainsbury’s."

The couple shared their wedding exclusively in HELLO! magazine

Among the guests were David's former teammates Ian Wright, Sol Campbell, Tony Adams and Lee Dixon, and broadcaster Bob Wilson was best man. Frankie's Dancing on Ice colleagues Matt Evers and Vicky Ogden also attended, as did previous contestants Suzanne Shaw and former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain. And Frankie arranged a special surprise for her new husband at their reception – a flash mob routine to Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk. "That was absolutely brilliant," David marvelled.

Reflecting on their special day, Frankie concluded: "Getting married has brought another level to the happiness we already had. We're in a bubble of wedded bliss and it's wonderful."

