Laurence Llewelyn Bowen's daughter Hermione ties the knot - exclusive wedding photos

He is famous for his house designs – but Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen also used his renowned skills on the creation of his daughter Hermione's wedding dress. Exclusive photographs of the wedding day are featured in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine as the Changing Rooms star tells how he designed Hermione's wedding gown as well as his wife Jackie and eldest daughter Cecile's outfits.

"It was very big, very flourishy and very us, but there was a realness to it too," says the proud television star as he shares his memories of the big day with HELLO!

READ: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen talks about the return of Changing Rooms

"I was very keen that Hermione should wear something elegant, she needed something architectural and youthful. I came up with a simple design – a white satin dress with a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and a little white velvet cape with a [fake] fur trim," he says.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the lockdown life of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his family

Hermione was happy to entrust him with the job. "There was no way I'd say no as I knew he'd have my best interests at heart," she says.

READ: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen gives his house a Changing Rooms-style makeover

GALLERY: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's house is fit for royalty - see inside

Dean Marriott and Hermione pose after the ceremony

Hermione, 23, married her childhood sweetheart, Dean Marriott, 24, at the 12th century Church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester followed by celebrations at Mansion House Cirencester Park, owned by close family friends the Earl and Countess of Bathurst, after Covid forced original plans to be changed.

"Poor Hermione. She's been so patient about all this, but nonetheless felt, 'Oh my God, am I ever going to get married?'" he tells HELLO!. "But Lady Sara Bathurst was a superhero. She put her pants outside her tights like Wonder Woman and said, 'You've got to have it here.'"

The bride with her proud dad Laurence

Laurence also selects one particular moment as his favourite of the day. "My highlight of the whole day was when Hermione and I stepped onto the aisle, it felt like a film. And because we were walking down this runway of candles, it was so cosy. She was desperate to get to Dean, who was beaming from ear to ear."

His daughter adds: "There was one moment when dad took my cape off and kissed me on the cheek, which wasn't planned, so I nearly broke down at that point," remembers Hermione. "There was so much love."

"There was so much love," Hermione said

The relief that the couple had finally tied the knot after so many false starts was palpable, says Laurence. "I've never been to a wedding where the entire congregation was so close to clapping at every stage. It was a sense of, 'Oh my God, we've got there – they've said, 'I will.'

"There was a massive crowd when we came out of the church to walk down the lovely cobbled streets to Cirencester Park, and everybody was clapping. It was such a powerful moment."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.